Application for a Premises Licence

Museum of East Anglian Life
Notice ID: 10954565

Name of Applicant: Museum of East Anglian Life

Name of Premises: Museum of East Anglian Life

Postal Address of Premises: Crowe Street, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1DL

This application may be viewed at:

www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on: 0300 123 4000 option 6

Proposed Variation:

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 17/06/2019

Closing Date: 14/07/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

